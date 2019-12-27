Australia captain Tim Paine is known for his witty sledges behind the stumps to unsettle the batsman. And on most occasions, videos of his sledges begin to start trending on social media which is exactly what happened on Friday during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the 14th over of New Zealand’s innings, the on-field umpire adjudged Ross Taylor lbw from a delivery bowled by James Pattinson. However, the decision was overturned by DRS a few minutes later as the ball-tracking showed that the ball would have missed the stumps. Paine was bit bemused by the whole sequence of events and decided to sledge Taylor in a hilarious way.

In a bid to unsettle Taylor (2* at stumps on Day 2), Paine poked fun at the New Zealand batsman stating that maybe he knows the person who is in charge of dealing with ball-tracking, and was heard saying ‘maybe, he knows the bloke’.

“That’s twice I have seen him out plum in front, but not given. I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck,” Paine says from behind the stumps.

Cricket.com.au’s official handle tweeted the video of the incident. “He knows the bloke in the truck,” the video was captioned.

Australia ended Day 2 in a commanding position. Their pacemen struck twice to leave New Zealand vulnerable at 44 for 2 after posting 467 in their first innings thanks to superb century by Travis Head.