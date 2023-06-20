'He Must Have A Long Memory’: Ricky Ponting Questions Robinson After Pacer Drags Him In Khwaja Send-off Incident

Former Australia captain shocked after England bowler dragged him into debate over his sledging with Usman Khawaja.

Former Australian star Ricky Ponting was dragged into controversy involving Ollie Robinson's send-off for Usman Khawaja on day three of the Ashes match at Edgbaston.

"We've all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do the same to us," Robinson responded in defence of his actions.

"Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well. It's my first home Ashes Test and to get the big wicket was special."

In response, Ponting opened up about how shocked he was when he heard his name as an example because it was really long ago.

"I was sitting back having some pizza and watching the US Open golf and my phone lit up with what he had to say in his press conference," Ponting told Sky Sports of Robinson's comments.

"I was a little bit surprised just because it's so long ago. If he had of used one of the current players as an example then fine, but I haven't played for 11 years and probably haven't sledged an Englishman for about 15. He must have a long memory.

Ollie Robinson 'does not care' about how Khawaja send-off is perceived Robinson removed Khawaja for 141 on the third day of the first Test, knocking back his off stump as he came down the pitch looking to force the ball through the off side. The pacer appeared to swear towards Khawaja during his celebrations.

"It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me. I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I'm here to provide it," Robinson said.

The 29-year old was further asked if the outburst towards Khawaja might have been received by the Australian dressing-room and the pacer said he doesn't care.