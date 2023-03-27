Advertisement

He Should Not Open For Pakistan: Simon Doull Gets Into Argument With Aamer Sohail Over Babar Azam's Opening Slot

He Should Not Open For Pakistan: Simon Doull Gets Into Argument With Aamer Sohail Over Babar Azam's Opening Slot

Babr Azam is considered one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. However, his stature in the shortest format of the game is always a topic of debate.

Updated: March 27, 2023 4:29 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Babr Azam is considered one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. However, his stature in the shortest format of the game is always a topic of debate. He has run in the T20 format as well but his strike rate is not as prominent for the growing format. Many even suggest that he should give up his opening spot and come out to bat at number 3.

On Sunday, in the second T20I between South Africa and West Indies, the world got to witness one of the heaviest-hitting contests. The Windies batting first scored 258 runs and then South Africa chased it with 7 balls remaining. The amount of firepower we all witnessed was absolutely extraordinary.

In a similar situation, if Babar Azam was opening in a chase this big, the team would have struggled to find the explosive opening start. This is a most frequent debate we all witness in name of Babar Azam. A similar debate surfaced between former NZ cricketer Simon Doull and former PAK cricketer Aamer Sohail.

Both of them were part of the commentary team of the second T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in the first two T20Is to win the three-match series. Pakistan's batting have failed to impress in both matches.

Amidst that conversation, the commentators got into an argument over Babar Azam's opening slot in T20Is. However, the PAK skipper isn't part of the current tour. Both Babar and Rizwan have been currently.

Simon Doull said "Babar Azam is hands down the best No 3 batsman in the world. He should not open for Pakistan. Saim and Haris should open with Rizwan in T20Is."

Former PAK cricketer didn't agree with the remark and said "The T20 teams are selected on the basis of averages and not strike rates. The averages are more important than strike rates. I don't care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about best players in T20I like Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike rate between 135 and 137?."

Doull then corrected Sohail and told him that their strike rates are 158 (Chris Gayle) and 145 (AB de Villiers). Sohail then countered and said he is talking about their international strike rate. Doull then questioned Sohail and asked about Babar's strike rate.

The argument didn't take a heated turn but it did raise massive questions about Babar Azam's future in this format of the game. The format is growing at a rapid pace and if players fail to perform at that level, questions about their performance and spot in the team are expected.

Also Read

More News ›
He Should Not Open For Pakistan: Simon Doull Gets Into Argument With Aamer Sohail Over Babar Azam's Opening Slot
WATCH: Pakistan Fan Body Shames Azam Khan After Dismissal During 2nd T20I Against Afghanistan
AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 9:30 PM IST
Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy
AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Highlights, Sharjah: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score and Updates: UAE vs PNG 2 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cri...

Live Score-Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: JSY vs CAN Live Cricket Score, 3 match Live cricket score at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Jersey vs Canada Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

WATCH: Pakistan Fan Body Shames Azam Khan After Dismissal During 2nd T20I Against Afghanistan

WATCH: Pakistan Fan Body Shames Azam Khan After Dismissal Du...

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I, Chattogram: Rain Stops Play As BAN Nears Massive Score

LIVE SCORE BAN vs IRE 1st T20I, Chattogram: Rain Stops Play ...

Australia's Star Cricketer Steve Smith To Join IPL 2023 In Brand New Role

Australia's Star Cricketer Steve Smith To Join IPL 2023 In B...

Advertisement