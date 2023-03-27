Babr Azam is considered one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket. However, his stature in the shortest format of the game is always a topic of debate. He has run in the T20 format as well but his strike rate is not as prominent for the growing format. Many even suggest that he should give up his opening spot and come out to bat at number 3.

On Sunday, in the second T20I between South Africa and West Indies, the world got to witness one of the heaviest-hitting contests. The Windies batting first scored 258 runs and then South Africa chased it with 7 balls remaining. The amount of firepower we all witnessed was absolutely extraordinary.

In a similar situation, if Babar Azam was opening in a chase this big, the team would have struggled to find the explosive opening start. This is a most frequent debate we all witness in name of Babar Azam. A similar debate surfaced between former NZ cricketer Simon Doull and former PAK cricketer Aamer Sohail.

Both of them were part of the commentary team of the second T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in the first two T20Is to win the three-match series. Pakistan's batting have failed to impress in both matches.