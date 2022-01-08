HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Predictions Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2021-22

Brisbane Heat (HEA) will battle it out against Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at The Gabba in Brisbane in the 41st match of Big Bash League 2021-22 on Saturday. Having won just three times in nine games, the Brisbane Heat is in sixth place with 14 points. However, that will be a bit of a concern as the Heat were forced to field a second string side in their last match against the Melbourne Renegades after 12 of their players were tested for COVID-19. They will need to do the same today. The Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have lost their last two BBL encounters, with one of these coming in front of Brisbane Heat. The Hurricanes have won four of their last nine games and are in fourth place in the standings.

TOSS: The toss between Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 2:30 pm.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

HEA vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Lachlan Pfeffer, Ben McDermott, Sam Heazlett, Peter Handscomb, Jake Lehmann, Fakhar Zaman, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Tom Rogers, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain:Ben McDermott Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short

HEA vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper (c), Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge, Ronan McDonald, David Grant, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Tom Lammonby, Peter Handscomb (c), Tim David, Wil Parker, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gabe Bell

SCO vs THU Squads:

Brisbane Heat Squad: Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper(c), Lachlan Pfeffer(w), Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge, Ronan McDonald, David Grant, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bryce Street, Jack Wood, Paddy Dooley

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott(w), Peter Handscomb(c), Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Wil Parker, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Lammonby, Will Sanders, Gabe Bell