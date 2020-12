HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 16 The Gabba, Brisbane

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Big Bash League 2020-21 Match

HEA vs HUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction BBL

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HEA vs HUR at The Gabba, Brisbane: The sixteenth match of the ongoing BBL will see Brisbane Heat taking on Hobart Hurricanes. Brisbane are yet to win a match having lost all their three games so far and are last in the points table. Hobart have won three of their four matches to be placed third.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HEA vs HUR, KFC Big Bash League – T20, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – HEA vs HUR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:10 PM IST – December 27.

Time: 1.40 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott (captain), D’Arcy Short (vice-captain), Jimmy Peirson, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, David Malan, Max Bryant, James Faulkner, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Riley Meredith

HEA vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ben Laughlin

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

HEA vs HUR Full Squads

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Simon Milenko, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk/captain), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Bazley, Lewis Gregory, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Jack Wood

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (captain), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Dawid Malan, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HEA Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.