Dream11 Team Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Prediction Big Bash League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 HEA vs STA: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

My Dream11 Team

HEA vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton (WK), Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (C), Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan.

Melbourne Stars: Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (WK), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall/Haris Rauf.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Glenn Maxwell, Tom Banton

Vice-captain Options: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton(w), Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Jimmy Peirson, Cameron Gannon

