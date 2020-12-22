HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League Match 13

HEA vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HEA vs STR at The Gabba, Brisbane: In the another exciting match of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Adelaide Strikers will take on Brisbane Heat at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. The Big Bash League – HEA vs STR T20 match will begin at 1.45 PM IST – December 23. Brisbane have been woeful so far with no wins in two matches. Despite their captain Chris Lynn delivering the goods in the side’s previous encounter against the Sydney Thunder, they were undone by Daniel Sams’ whirlwind knock. Playing in front of their home crowd, the Heat would be eager to get over that loss and register their first win of the season. With the likes of Daniel Lawrence and Jack Wildermuth also in their ranks, the Heat would fancy their chances at the Gabba. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers also come into this fixture on the back of a defeat. The Strikers were undone by Daniel Christian and the Sydney Sixers bowlers. They have managed to register just one win in the tournament so far. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HEA vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 23.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

HEA vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batsmen: Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald (C), Max Bryant, Chris Lynn

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Dan Lawrence

Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Jack Wildermuth (VC)

HEA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Tom Cooper, Dan Lawrence, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Ben Laughlin, Mark Steketee and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Adelaide Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar and Peter Siddle.

HEA vs STR SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (C), Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Cameron Valente.

