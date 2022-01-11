HEA vs STR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s HEA vs STR at The Gabba, Brisbane: The Brisbane Heat will battle it out against the Adelaide Strikers at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Wednesday. In their first encounter against the Adelaide Strikers this season, Heats went on to win by 39 runs and will be looking to repeat the same result in this match. Currently, they are 5th on the league list with 15 points. In addition, nine of their players have returned after recovering from COVID-19. The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are in big trouble in this tournament, having lost eight of the 10 games they have played in the league. Their previous encounter against Melbourne Stars also did not go well for them and they ended up losing the game by 5 wickets. With just two wins, the Adelaide Strikers are on the end of the points table. In addition, Matt Renshaw is not available for the next game as he has been tested COVID positive on Monday.

Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs STR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, HEA vs STR Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 12.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

HEA vs STR My Dream11 Team

Ben Duckett (VC), Harry Nielsen, Jake Weatherland, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short (C), Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Matthew Short Vice-Captain: Ben Duckett

HEA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Cooper (c), Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Grant, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett (wk), Sam Heazlett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jake Lehmann

Adelaide Strikers: Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly

HEA vs STR SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper(c), Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Lachlan Pfeffer(w), Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jake Lehmann, Paddy Dooley, David Grant, Liam Guthrie, Nathan McSweeney, Will Prestwidge, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen(w), Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle(c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall, Liam O Connor