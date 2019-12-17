Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 HEA vs THU: BBL 09 gets underway from December 17, 2019 and will run till February 8, 2020. The latest iteration of the Australian T20 tournament will be spread across 61 matches with a new format. The top-five teams after the end of the league phase will be in contention for the summit clash. There will be an eliminator (4th vs 5th), Qualifier (1st vs 2nd), Knockout (3rd vs Eliminator Winner), The Challenger (Qualifier Loser vs Knockout Winner). The final will be played between Qualifier Winner and Challenger Winner.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

HEA vs THU My Dream11 Team

Usman Khawaja (captain), Ben Cutting (vice-captain), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Callum Ferguson, Matthew Renshaw, Daniel Sams, Josh Lalor, Chris Tremain, Mitch Swepson

HEA vs THU Squads

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (captain), Tom Banton (wk), Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Cameron Gannon, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Zahir Khan

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (captain), Alex Ross, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HEA Dream11 Team/ THU Dream11 Team/ Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more