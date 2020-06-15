Was Sushant Singh Rajput going to feature in MS Dhoni 2.0? Hailing the actor for his performance in the first part, cricketer VRV Singh has said that he had heard about it during a recent interview. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on Sunday in his Bandra house and that sent the whole nation into mourning.

“I guess after working in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput earned a lot of fame. He had done a sports-based film, and usually, the sportspersons have better mental stability. Sushant lived the character of MS Dhoni while shooting for the film. He was definitely a very good actor. I heard somewhere that he was going to feature in the second part of MS Dhoni’s biopic,” said Singh in a live chat with Sportskeeda.

Singh also spoke of the lockdown and the problems it has created for the citizens. Adding further he said, no one to resort to such extreme steps.

“During this lockdown period, many people are losing jobs. I don’t know when the pandemic will end. Everyone has been affected by it, but one should not make such an extreme call. If negative thoughts come in mind, one should avoid them,” VRV Singh said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is feeling very ‘morose’ over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said former India skipper’s business manager Arun Pandey.