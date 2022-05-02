SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 – Match 46, MCA Stadium, Pune: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik, who has taken the IPL 2022 by storm just by his sheer pace, was taken to the cleaners by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. While Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer had a tough game – a rare occurrence this season, Umran Malik’s father Abdul Rashid revealed how his mother was really worried after seeing his son getting hit all around the park.

“Kal iski mummy badi pareshaan thi. Bol rahi thi score pad gaya. Phir maine bola yaar score padte rehte hain. Bowler ko hi padte hain score, khali mere bete ko thori pade hain. Maine bola is cheez ki tension nahi leni. Wo bhi khelne ke lie aaya hai aur hamara baccha bhi khelna aaya hai. (Yesterday his mom was very worried as he was getting hit by CSK batters. I told his mom that all bowlers get hit, not just my son. They have also come play and my son is also here to play),” said Malik’s father in an exclusive interview with india.com.

Gaikwad scored a brilliant 99 off 57 balls to take CSK home against SRH. He was particularly brutal against Umran, parking him for 4 fours and two sixes in the match. Gaikwad had scored 33 off 13 balls that he faced of Umran Malik.

With that loss, Sunrisers Hyderabad now find themselves in the fourth place while CSK continue to occupy ninth spot in the latest IPL 2022 points table.