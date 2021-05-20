New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir may have retired from international cricket for reasons known to all of us but his admiration for India captain Virat Kohli is there for everyone to see. While there is a lot of mutual admiration between both the players, one can’t deny the fact that a contest between Kohli and Amir had made most of us glued to our television screens.

Amir had to make the tough call of taking a break from the game at the age of 28, Kohli is still playing for his national side and remains one of the best players in the world. Recalling those days when both the players were up against each other, Amir explained that he always loved a contest and relished the opportunity of playing against the best player in the world.

In an interview with Cricwick, Amir said, “I enjoy bowling in pressure situations. Similarly, I live matching up to the best batsmen in the world. Kohli’s performances speak for themselves, we don’t need to say anything. He’s proven himself in every format. He’s shown why he’s called King Kohli. He too wins pressure situations. I like bowling to him. Bowlers will keep getting batsmen out and it gives me immense satisfaction knowing that people like the idea of Kohli and I squaring off.”

Some of the memorable spells bowled by Amir to Kohli includes the 2016 Asia Cup, the 2016 World T20, Champions Trophy 2017 and the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Among these the most notable being the 2016 Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy final in 2019.