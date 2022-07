Load More

Highlights Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20, Harare, Today’s Latest Match Updates:

Bangladesh commence the Zimbabwe tour with a loss in the first T20I match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe won the match by 17 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. The visiting side are in Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series between July 30-August 10. All the matches will be played in Harare. The T20Is will be played between July 30-August 2 while the ODIs will be played between August 5-10. Bangladesh won the ODI series against West Indies as they head into another limited-overs series. They lost the T20Is to the Windies and will be eyeing a clean sweep against the African nation.

Less than two weeks ago, Zimbabwe topped the T20 World Cup qualification tournament, signing off with a rousing show in the final when they beat the Netherlands by 37 runs. Bangladesh are a superior side on paper, but not much more than that, especially in T20Is, a format they still haven’t quite come to terms with. Zimbabwe have reason to believe that they win against Bangladesh.

Four of their five main batters have strike rates between 126 and 150 in T20Is. Among them, Sikandar Raza has the best strike rate as well as the most runs, and the best innings score. The others – Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva – are in form too. Raza, the main allrounder in the team, also has recent experience playing the Bangladesh players, having taken part in both last season’s Bangladesh Premier League and Dhaka Premier League.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 Team Squads

Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan Sohan (captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams