Highlights England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: IRE Beat ENG At MCG By DLS

Highlights ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: England faced a huge upset against Ireland in their second match. The Irish team defeated England by five runs through the DLS method.

Earlier, Ireland started the innings in sublime fashion but failed to reach to a big total as they got all out for just 157 runs.

England will look to continue their winning run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Ireland in their second match in the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. All eyes will be on Jos Buttler, who is leading the side in the tournament.

Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Alex Hales are in good form and fans will hope that they continue performing well in the tournament. England are favourites to win the World Cup and they have to show it against Ireland who are known for making upsets in big tournaments.

For Ireland, captain Andrew Balbirnie is a top player and all eyes will be on him. Apart from Balbirine, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell and Lorcan Tucker are also looking sharp in this T20 World Cup.

England vs Ireland Playing XIS:

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Fionn Hand, 10 Barry McCarthy, 11 Josh Little.