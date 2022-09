Highlights IND-W vs ENG W 1st ODI Score: India Win By 7 Wickets To Go 1-0 Up In The Series

Live India Women vs West Indies Women 1st ODI 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

Harmanpreet Singh scored a six as India won the first game by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series against England.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana failed to score a century against England. Shafali Verma departed for just one run before Yastika Bhatia (50) went back to the pavilion as India have lost two wickets against England in the first ODI match of the series. An important half-century by Alice Richardson has helped England set a target of 228 for India to win. It’s a below-par score but England are a good bowling unit and they will certainly make India earn these runs.

India women will be happy with the way things stand at the moment. Meghna Singh got rid of Emma lamb before Jhulam Goswami removed Tammy Beaumont. Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey stitched a good partnership to bring England back in the game but Sneh Rana dismissed her to put India back on top.

Meghna Singh has dismissed Emma Lamb and India women have got the early breakthrough. Jhulan Goswami is bowling well at the other end. tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley now need to stitch a big partnership.

Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont will open the batting for England women. Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh have bowled tidy first overs. Both need to give England women good start for the likes of Amy Jomes, Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley to play their natural game.

After a staggering performance in the Commonwealth Games, where India women won a Silver Medal, India women were given a reality check by England women by beating them in the T20I series 2-1. However, India women will know that they have a great team at disposal with players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Sigh Thakur among others.

England women will also be high on confidence after defeating South Africa women not so long ago. The team is missing star all-rounder Nat Sciver but players like Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alica Capsey, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone are no less match winners.

India W vs England W Squads:

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol