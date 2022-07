Load More

HIGHLIGHTS India vs England 2nd ODI, Match Updates Lord’s, London: Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s.

With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest. When the Indian bowlers put up another impressive show to bowl out England for 246 in 49 overs, little did one know that the visiting batters would inexplicably implode for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs in the face of nice seam and swing bowling from Topley. David Willey (1/27 in 9 overs), seasoned Moeen Ali (1/30) and Liam Livingstone (1/4) also played their parts to perfection.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four big wickets in the middle overs to lead another brilliant bowling show for India as England were bowled out for 246 in 49 overs. Apart from Chahal’s 4-47, which are the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs at the Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya picked two wickets each while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna took a wicket apiece. It was a day where India’s bowlers struck at regular intervals, pushing England on the backfoot to deliver a strong performance with the ball.

India captain Rohit Sharma would be very happy with the way his team came up with the goods against England in the first ODI at Kennington Oval but the second ODI to be played at Lord’s might just be a different kettle of fish as the visitors led by a new captain Jos Buttler would be confident that with the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow can help his side stage a comeback and level the three-match ODI series.

Lord’s cricket ground has been a happy hunting ground for England and India will have their work cut out in the second ODI match in order to seal the series. Rohit would be hoping that his fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami would continue the good work from the previous match but the focus remains on Virat Kohli’s fitness and whether or not he would available to play for the second match.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson