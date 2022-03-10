Thu, 10 Mar 2022 02:14:48 pm IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur s fiesty performances were overshadowed by the batters insipid display as India succumbed to 62-run loss to New Zealand in the ICC women s World Cup here on Thursday.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 01:24:02 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Jhulan is still fighting and that is heartwarming to see. Love the spirit shown by the 39-year old legend. The tail is throwing their bat around and that is entertainment for fans. LIVE | Ind-W: 193/8 in 46 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 01:16:42 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: And Harmanpreet is OUT! And that is it it seems… She tried, but late. Not her fault, tough! A very good 71 off 63 balls from her.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 01:12:33 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: A six and a four, Harmanpreet is on fire. This is the best of her. May be had this started 15 overs earlier. But is it too little too late? She is trying at least. This intent has been missing thus far. Sanjay Manjrekar reckons India lost the game in the first 20 overs in which they got 50. LIVE | Ind-W: 171/7 in 43 overs.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 01:03:42 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Vastrakar is OUT! The running between the wickets has also not been good from India. That is such a key aspect of the game today. The hosts still have the legs to dive around and save the extra run. LIVE | Ind-W: 143/7 in 41 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:49:40 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Tahuhu gets her third. Sneh Rana gone. One has to admit, India has been outplayed in the batting department. No batter has shown the right intent and that is something to ponder on before their next game against West Indies.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:37:30 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: For India to win it from here would take something very special. Harmanpreet has to be the one who can still do it. Billions back home would be praying that Harman can take India over the line. LIVE | Ind-W: 119/5 in 34 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:31:17 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr has been phenomenal with the ball and so has been Tahuhu. India, who at the midway stage would have felt they can go over the line, find themselves in all sorts of trouble. LIVE | Ind-W: 111/5 in 32 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:21:48 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr does not get the hat-trick. But her two wickets may have sealed the game for the hosts. Harmanpreet holds the key if India wish to make a fight out of it. LIVE | Ind-W: 101/5 in 30 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:18:59 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali Raj STUMPED! Looks like that is the final nail in the coffin. The road ahead looks difficult and a miracle is needed. Richa Ghosh comes in and is out of the first ball. This could be it. Kerr gets two in two.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:14:07 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: India would regret not finding gaps. With the spinners on, India is looking to up the ante. LIVE | Ind-W: 95/3 in 29 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:12:33 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Finally the horizontal bat shots are coming out but it could be too little too late.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 12:08:23 pm LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali and Harman are still ready to work the singles. One has to understand that only boundaries can get India back in the run.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:59:27 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali and Harman need to hit boundaries to stay alive in the match. The game is now totally in control of the hosts. Tahuhu has been the best of the Ferns’ bowlers. LIVE | Ind-W: 75/3 in 25 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:49:36 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Dot balls and unable to pick up singles at will has been the big concern for India. They needed 5.22 when the innings started and now they need in excess of 7. The game is slipping away. LIVE | Ind-W: 60/3 in 22 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:46:20 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Mithali will now look to take chances and that has to be how India can pose a threat to the hosts. Harmanpreet Kaur can play the big shots. She would do goopd if she can get the momentum going. LIVE | Ind-W: 57/3 in 21 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:36:37 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The required rate has gone past 7. This is becoming tougher by the minute. Yastika and Mithali need to keep an eye on the target and the equation. LIVE | Ind-W: 50/2 in 19 overs.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:19:49 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Mithali and Yastika need to up the ante if India want to get close to the New Zealand total. The intent is missing from the start. The hosts have bowled to their field and that has helped them keep a lid over the Indian batters. LIVE | Ind-W: 40/2 in 15 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 11:08:56 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India has lost two wickets and looks like the intent is missing. Mithali has a big role to play and she would need support from the others if India have to pose a challenge to the hosts. LIVE | Ind-W: 31/2 in 13 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:57:58 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Deepti Sharma OUT! Tahuhu traps her in front and the DRS showed that she was out as the ball was crashing onto the stumps. The powerplay has belonged to the hosts. LIVE | Ind-W: 26/2 in 10 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:50:41 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India needs to get a move on or else they are falling behind. The NZ bowlers have been disciplined and that has paid dividends thus far. LIVE | Ind-W: 24/1 in 9 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:38:42 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: BIG setback for India as Smriti Mandhana perishes. Perfect start for the hosts. Pressure is now on India. Deepti joins Yastika.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:35:25 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: An extremely slow start from India. The pressure is building and the Indian openers are getting impatient. LIVE | Ind-W: 10/0 in 5 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:30:36 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The hosts have kept things tight. No loose balls for the Indian openers. Yastika and Smriti should not panic. A solid foundation would be key. LIVE | Ind-W: 6/0 in 3 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:27:05 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: There is still movement for the bowlers. The Indian openers would have to be watchful early on.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 10:21:39 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would look to get off to a steady start. That would be important in a 261-run chase.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:58:49 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Thanks to Pooja Vastrakar’s four wickets all New Zealand could post was 260 for nine. At one stage, they looked good for 300. Amy Satterthwaite was the star for the hits as she hit a classy 75.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:41:13 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India also has a chance of keeping NZ under 250. With three overs to go, India need two more wickets to bundle out the hosts. The last seven overs has belonged to India.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:39:04 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Vastrakar and Gayakwad has pulled things back. Vastrakar has picked up four wickets and is on a hat-trick. This is huge within the context of the game. LIVE | NZ-W: 240/8 in 46.3 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:32:08 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Gayakwad sends Jensen packing. Loopy delivery, and provided no pace to work with. Jensen was done for the length as well.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:31:16 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A boundary and then four dot balls. Good comeback from Vastrakar. Martin finding it difficult to get her timing right. Make that five dots. LIVE | NZ-W: 233/5 in 45 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:27:41 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A three-run over from Gayakwad. Very good at this stage. Vastrakar would look to keep things tight.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:23:10 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: After dropping a dolly, Vastrakar has redeemed herself with the big wicket of Satterthwaite. India would look to pick up a couple more to keep the NZ total down to under 260. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:14:40 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: 300 is also possible here if NZ can get a couple of big overs.They have the momentum on their side. Deepti has had a difficult day in the office. She would look to make up for that with the bat. LIVE | NZ-W: 214/4 in 41 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 09:10:18 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would ideally like to keep the hosts under 280. For that to happen, they need to get Satterthwaite. 200 up for NZ.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:56:08 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would now look to keep Katey Martin quiet. Cannot allow her to break free. Gayakwad is slowing things up. Satterthwaite holds the key from here for the hosts.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:53:28 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The boundaries have not come in the last few overs and that seems to have prompted Green to take the risk. Good stuff from India to pull things back a bit. LIVE | NZ-W: 178/4 in 34 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:51:04 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: BIG Wicket for India! Green departs looking to go aerial, she is caught in the deep. Katey Martin walks in to join a well-set Satterthwaite.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:48:38 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: There is a serious possibility that India could have to chase 300. One feels the spinners have not lived up to the expectations. Satterthwaite brings up her fifty.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:44:39 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would be in for a big chase this afternoon and Smriti Mandhana would hold the key. Mithali would have to cintribute if India want to challenge the hosts. LIVE | NZ-W: 170/3 in 32 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:43:11 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A wicket here could help India. The NZ batters are well-set and are looking to push on. 280-300 is what NZ would eye. Sattherthwaite is looking to dominate the spinners.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:31:59 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Green and Sattherthwaite have now settled in and are looking dangerous from an Indian point of view. India needs a wicket here and that could put the brakes on the NZ batters. LIVE | NZ-W: 154/3 in 28 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:19:50 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Back to back boundaries for Maddy Green, that will release the pressure that was built with dot balls. This is doing India no good.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:17:25 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Jhulan Goswami brought back in the attack. Mithali is looking for wickets and that is the right way to go. Jhulan will bring all her experience to tackle this situation. A wicket here would put India firmly in front.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:15:18 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Maddy Green is taking her time. India would look to build more pressure on her. Satthertwaite has now got her eye in and is looking to shift gears. LIVE | NZ-W: 135/3 in 25 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:05:04 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Gayakwad gets the big wicket of Amelia Kerr who was looking in ominous touch. Amelia depart just after scoring a fluent fifty. Satthertwaite would now hold the key to a big score.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 08:02:20 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr brings up her fifty. A well-played knock. She came in after NZ lost Suzie Bates and then she took her time when Sophie Devine was going great guns. After Sophie was dismissed, Amelia stepped on the accelerator.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:56:37 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The runs are coming quick and fast for the hosts and that is a cause of concern for Mithali Raj. Kerr and Satthertwaite have steadied things after the loss of the openers. LIVE | NZ-W: 117/2 in 20 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:46:33 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: With the ball, Gayakwad would be the key. The NZ batters have found her tough to score of in the past. LIVE | NZ-W: 93/2 in 18 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:35:09 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India cannot allow the game to drift as the New Zealand batters have ample experience and can pace their innings well. Wickets would be the key. LIVE | NZ-W: 76/2 in 15 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:21:17 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: BIG WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar gets the New Zealand captain. Just the wicket India would have hoped for. Sophie Devine is back in the hut and that would bring a smile in the Indian camp.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:13:19 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Mithali introduces spin for the first time and it is Rajeshwari Gayakwad. She would look to put the brakes on the scoring.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:09:42 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A couple of misfields not helping the Indians. They need to be sharper with their fielding. Sophie Devine looks dangerous. She is coming off a century and is carrying her form forward.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 07:06:56 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Important for India to keep chipping away at the wickets. The spinners should be introduced soon. LIVE | NZ-W: 42/1 in 8 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 06:59:48 am LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Sophie Devine is the big wicket. India would dearly like to see the back of her early. Her strike rate is hurting the Indians.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 06:53:37 am LIVE INDW vs NZW ODI Score: This is an important game for both the teams. India would feel confident having won the toss. Shafali Verma is out and Yastika Bhatia is in. Sophie Devine launches counter-attack.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 06:48:33 am LIVE INDW vs NZW ODI Score: Sophie Devine taking full advantage of the field restrictions. Consecutive boundaries for the New Zealand batter. Meghna under the pump.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 06:44:43 am LIVE INDW vs NZW ODI Score: Looks like a good toss won by Mithali. The Indian spinners would bowl under the sun and that would assist them. Big game for the hosts. LIVE | NZ-W: 9/1 in 3 overs

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 06:43:43 am LIVE INDW vs NZW ODI Score: RUNOUT! The oh-so-dangerous Suzie Bates makes the long walk back to the pavilion. It was Vastrakar’s direct-hit that found Suzie short of her ground. Good start for India.

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 06:40:41 am LIVE INDW vs NZW ODI Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of match No 8 of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. India has won the toss and opted to bowl first in Hamilton.

HIGHLIGHTS India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women’s World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur’s fiesty performances were overshadowed by the batters’ insipid display as India succumbed to 62-run loss to New Zealand in the ICC women’s World Cup here on Thursday.

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1.

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February.

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

