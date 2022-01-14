Fri, 14 Jan 2022 05:28:49 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: South Africa win by 7 wickets at the Newlands, Cape Town after being 1-0 down. Absolutely fantastic from the Proteas.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 05:08:52 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Three runs more added and South Africa only 9 runs away from winning the Freedom Trophy.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 05:04:02 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Sweep from Temba Bavuma. Perfectly executed and only 12 runs more required.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 04:57:54 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Difficult chance at short leg. Van der Dussen survives.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 04:52:09 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: 29 runs more required to win the test match. Runs are coming quickly for the hosts.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 04:43:46 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Rassie Van der Dussen gets the sweep right on this occasion.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 04:41:44 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Hello and welcome to the post lunch session of the Cape Town test between India and South Africa. This will be India’s final attempt to have a crack at the South African batting. As for South Africa, this looks their game now.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 04:18:30 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: A session which totally belonged to South Africa. The hosts can totally believe now that they can win the test from here. As far as India is considered, they seem to have missed the another chance to conquer South Africa. 40 runs left for South Africa and 7 wickets for India. Surely, it is South Africa’s game.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:58:57 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Wickets is umpire’s call. When it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:57:31 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Appeal for LBW! Van der Dussen gets struck on the pads. Doesn’t appear to be any bat. Ball tracking comes up.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:55:10 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Ashwin introduced for the first time in the day. South Africa 42 runs away.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:48:31 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Another cover drive for Bavuma in the over. South Africa need 46 runs more to win.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:46:06 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Trademark Temba Bavuma plays a backfoot punch for the ages. Races away to the boundary.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:44:56 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Review for run out and Van der Dussen survives. NOT OUT!

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:38:10 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Quick single taken and South Africa batters looks ever so ready to take them.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:32:53 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Kohli is saying something to Bavuma. No response from Bavuma as he takes a single and gets off strike.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:29:34 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: 17 deliveries without any runs. Wicket brings a different pressure on the batting team.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:26:42 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: What a ball from Thakur. Banana swing from way outside off stump and Pant collects a good grab diving on his left.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:24:17 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Shardul Thakur provides the breakthrough and Petersen for a well made 82. He chops it back onto his stumps and Temba Bavuma walks on.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:20:12 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Van der Dussen has supported Petersen well in this chase so far. A bit tentative in the start, he has played some exquisite drives which helped to keep the scorecard moving.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:11:21 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Petersen has been phenomenal in this innings. Decisive footwork and incredible running between the wickets have been the USP of the young batter.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 03:01:56 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Three runs added more to the total. Unlikely that the test match will go in the post lunch session.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:58:34 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Kohli has gone off the field and is in the dugout. Reason not known for now.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:56:35 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Brilliant cover drive from Petersen. He has been the standout for South Africa in the series.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:54:05 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: FOUR! South Africa is running with the game. On the pads and Van der Dussen crunches it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:52:11 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Loud appeal and it seems going over the wickets. Yes it is high!

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:48:10 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Opportunity goes begging as Pujara drops one at the first sleep. Salts into the injury as Petersen picks 3 on the next ball.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:45:54 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Runs have started to flow again as the required runs are less than 100. India require quick wickets now.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:36:24 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Intense cricket here at the Newlands. Indian bowlers have not put a foot wrong here. They just need a bit of luck. Certainly, South African batters have been riding high on it, that is for sure.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:33:23 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: This is frustrating for India. There was conclusive evidence if we see the camera angles. Kohli is not happy.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:31:41 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Appeal for caught behind. It is going to be a tough one for the third umpire and not out given.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:21:11 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Four! Full swing off the bat and what a shot from Van der Dussen. Picked the bones out of that one.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:19:27 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Bouncer! Good take from Pant behind the stumps.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:15:52 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: 100 runs more to win for South Africa. India needs to find a wicket soon. Just as we speak, SA gets a single and only 99 required now.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:11:49 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Late movement from Bumrah! Incredible Yorker from the fast bowler. Giving his all for the team.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:10:20 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Brilliant running from South Africa. Converts two into three.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:08:22 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Loud Appeal for LBW! Too high. Van der Dussen survives.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:05:53 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Shami starts from the other end. Petersen brings up 50!

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:02:49 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Comes back in sharply and hits him on the abdomen. Good start from Bumrah.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 02:01:24 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Bumrah to complete the 30th over. Rassie Van der Dussen on strike.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 01:45:11 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: For creating history, Indian bowlers have to be spot on from ball 1. They don’t have a lot of runs to defend. However, they have done this before. We are in cracker of a day 4. Stay Tuned for live updates!

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 01:41:43 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: There will be talks and comments behind the stumps regarding the controversial DRS call of South African captain Dean Elgar will surely come up today as Kohli will not leave no stone unturned to get those 8 wickets. The atmosphere will be electrifying on Day 4 as viewers can expect a lot of words.

Fri, 14 Jan 2022 01:31:06 pm LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 4, Ind vs SA: Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the Cape Town test between India and South Africa. With zero of any rain, this day can be deemed as the finale for India vs South Africa test series. The match is currently on an edge – India require 8 wickets and South Africa need 111 runs more to stop India from getting their maiden test series victory in the rainbow nation.

HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4 (LIVE SCORECARD)

Cape Town: A sublime 82 from Keegan Petersen and some gorgeous shots from Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma took South Africa to a seven wicket victory on Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa and series against India at Newlands Cricket Ground on Friday. Bumrah and Shami started well in the pre-lunch session, however, hosts were clinical as they just lost a single wicket during the lunch session.

The day began with Petersen reaching his second half-century of the match with a brace on a thick edge going through third man. It also meant Petersen crossed fifty thrice in the series, including twice in the ongoing match. India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah asked many questions while beating the outer edges but couldn’t get a wicket early on.

Rassie van der Dussen pounced on everything with width and also survived a caught behind appeal off Shami as bat touched the ground while looking to drive. Petersen continued to impress with his off-side play and had a reprieve at 59 when Jasprit Bumrah found an outer edge with a peach of a delivery but Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t hold onto the catch at the first slip. Van der Dussen clipped Umesh Yadav through mid-wicket while Petersen took two more boundaries through the off-side off Shami and Bumrah. The 54-run partnership was broken by Shardul Thakur, who got Petersen to chop on to his stumps and fall 18 runs short of his maiden Test hundred. Eventually, Bavuma along with Van der Dussen took the side to victory as the runs never stopped coming. India needs to introspect on their batting which has led down in the series. There might be some expected changes in the next test series. (FULL SCORECARD)