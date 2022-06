Load More

Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the first T20I Match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Check the latest of 1st T20I 2022 Highlights, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match, IndiaW vs SLW 1st T20I as it happened Today, Sri Lanka Women vs India Women T20 highlights here. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and had elected to bat first on a pitch that seems to be more in favour of the batters than the bowlers.

Sri Lanka bowlers came out all guns blazing as India Women lost wickets in regular intervals after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana was the first to depart, who was soon followed by Sabbhineni Meghana for a first-ball duck. Shafali Verma tried her bit to keep the score board moving but departed in the process for a run-a-ball 31. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur too looked good for a short while before getting dismissed for 22. With Richa Ghosh back in the hut, India Women have lost half their side. Jemimah Rodrigues carried the Indian batting in the second half while a brilliant cameo from Deepti Sharma helped India reach 138 for 6 in 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers were clinical in their approach and restricted Sri Lanka to 104 for 5 in 20 overs. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as the visitors beat the hosts by 34 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

All in all, we can expect some fireworks from both the teams in the T20I series. Check India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, INDW vs SLW Live Cricket Score 1st T20I, Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Teams:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera(w), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

The match is being streamed on fancode which is available for free while Dialog TV Channel 1 and Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel are the broadcasting platforms in the Island Nation.