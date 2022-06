Load More

Highlights MP vs MUM Ranji 2022 Final Day 2 Updates

MP vs MUM Ranji 2022 Final Day 2 Updates: Mumbai have been bowled out for 374. It was yet another special hundred from Sarfaraz Khan that helped Mumbai to a good total, who were looking to end with a below-par score after a mini-collapse yesterday.

Madhya Pradesh has got an early breakthrough today as Shams Mulani was out on the second ball of the Day. Since then Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian have stabilized the innings. Sarfaraz Khan is looking good and he needs to play big innings if Mumbai has to post a good total on board.

Madhya Pradesh will be very happy with the proceedings on Day 1 of the Ranji final. They have reduced a strong batting unit of Mumbai to 248-5. Sarfaraz Khan is still at the wicket which will be a worry for them as he has been in top form in recent times. MP will need to get rid of him early tomorrow to have a real shot at restricting Mumbai to a low score.

The wickets continue to tumble and Mumbai have lost 4 wickets inside 200 runs on a very good batting track. Madhya Pradesh will be delighted with the proceedings so far, especially after the start Mumbai got.

After a solid 87-run partnership, Madhya Pradesh have got back into the game with two wickets. They dismissed dangerous Prithvi Shaw just before his half-century and also got rid of Armaan Jaffer for 26. Mumbai bat deep hut they cannot afford lose another wicket here.

It has been a solid start from Mumbai as they have raced to 50 without any damage. Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked solid and set for a big score. The wicket has also not supported the bowlers much. Can MP break this partnership and bounce back in the game?

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy Final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai. Both teams have played some astounding cricket and earned their place in the final. It’s a special occasion for MP, who will be playing their first final in 21 years. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be eyeing their record 42nd title. So there’s a lot at stake for both teams.