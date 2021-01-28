Spinners brought Pakistan back into the game in the last session on Day 3 as South Africa lost wickets in quick succession despite taking the crucial 29-run lead. At Stumps South Africa were on 187/4 with Keshav Maharaj and skipper Quinton de Kock in the middle. Spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali claimed crucial three wickets in the last session to hurt the visitors. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Pakistan resumed their overnight total of 308/8 on Day 3 and managed to score 378 to take a healthy 158-run lead. <p></p><h2>Highlights Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3</h2> <p></p>1. On Day 3, Pakistan's Hasan Ali was dismissed early in the day on 21, Nauman Ali and last man in Yasir Shah put up a last-wicket stand of 55 runs in 64 balls. Yasir played crucial unbeaten innings of 38 runs to put Pakistan in a comfortable position. <p></p> <p></p>2. South Africa started their second innings on a cautious note as openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar shared a 48-run stand for the opening wicket. Yasir broke the crucial stand and dismiss Elgar on 21. <p></p> <p></p>3. Markram and Rassie van der Dussen took the responsibility on their shoulders and put up a partnership of 127 runs for the second wicket. The duo played a crucial role in South Africa taking the 29-run lead. Markram scored 74 runs in 224 balls while Van der Dussen slammed 64 off 151 balls. <p></p> <p></p>4. Van der Dussen was dismissed by Yasir Shah, Markram fell to Nauman Ali. Shah ended the day with three wickets to his name with Faf du Plessis' dismissal. <p></p> <p></p>5. Keshav Maharaj has score two runs till now while De Kock is yet to open his account. The duo will have to play a big innings to put South Africa back in the game. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: South Africa 220 &amp; 187/4 (Aiden Markram 74, Rassie van der Dussen 64; Yasir Shah 3/53) vs Pakistan 378 all out (Fawad Alam 109, Faheem Ashraf 64; Kagiso Rabada 3/70, Keshav Maharaj 3/90)