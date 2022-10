Highlights Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Score: Match Called Off Due To Heavy Rain

Highlights PAK vs AFG T20 World Cup Score And Updates: The match has been called off due to rain. Earlier, Mohammad Nabi scored a half-century as Afghanistan scored 154 runs in 20 overs against Pakistan in the warm-up match after a bad start.

Shaheen Afridi started the game on a bright note for Pakistan with a toe-crushing yorker. He got Gurban early to give Pakistan a fine start in the warm-up match. The pacer then dismissed Hazratullah Zazai. Afghanistan lost four more wickets before their captain built up a good partnership with Usman Ghani.

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in their second warm up game. Even though the teams will be looking to figure out the best combination and work on their flaws in the match, the match is more than just a warm-up. The two teams recently met in the Asia Cup where tempered flares between the teams, creating a tense situation.

Even though Pakistan won the match, Afghanistan gave them a run for their money. Both teams would not want to lose, even if it’s just a warm-up game. Pakistan didn’t play Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the first warm-up, but both of them are likely to be back for this match.

Pakistan would be desperate to see their middle order get some runs. Shaheen Afridi bowled a couple of overs against England and he will be looking to speed up the intensity against Afghanistan.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side have a string bowling attack in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq among others but they will be keen to see the likes of Hazratula Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran get a few runs.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi