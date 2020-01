Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Round 7, Ranji Trophy 2019-20

TOSS The toss between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

HIM vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Aditya Tare

Batsmen Sarfaraz Khan (captain), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Ankit Kalsi

All-Rounders Rishi Dhawan (vice-captain), Shams Mulani, Akash Vashist

Bowlers Vaibhav Arora, Tushar Deshpande, Shashank Attarde

HIM vs MUM Predicted XIs:

Himachal Pradesh: Priyanshu Khanduri, Prashant Chopra, Sumeet Verma, Ankit Kalsi (c), Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan, Ankush Bains (wk), Akash Vashist, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, Kanwar Abhinay Singh

Mumbai: Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shashank Attarde, Hardik Tamore, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Aditya Tare (C & WK), Akash Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias

HIM vs MUM SQUADS:

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Raghav Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Akash Vashist, Ekant Sen, Ankit Kalsi(c), Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains(w), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Priyanshu Khanduri, Praveen Thakur

Mumbai Squad: Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shashank Attarde, Hardik Tamore, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare(w/c), Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Eknath Kerkar, Vinayak Bhoir, Deepak Shetty

