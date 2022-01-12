<strong>Cape Town:</strong> Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a cryptic tweet to praise India fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah for his phenomenal achievement of picking up another five-wicket haul in the third and final Test of the series against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped India bowl out South Africa for 210 and take a 13-run lead that psychologically might go on to make a huge difference in the context of the game. <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a collage of sorts which has James Anderson, Bumrah and Marco Jansen and captioned the image as, "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Just phenomenal @Jaspritbumrah93 #SAvIND." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Just phenomenal <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaspritbumrah93?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaspritbumrah93</a> &#x1f64c;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/lguXZQsL0p">pic.twitter.com/lguXZQsL0p</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1481273678625406978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Jaffer literally took a dig at Anderson and Jansen and in a way warned the rest of the world to take note of the fact that if you are trying to have a go at Bumrah, the Indian has the ability to come back and get the better of you. <p></p> <p></p>Anderson and Bumrah had a go at each other last summer in England and no prizes for guessing Bumrah had the last laugh. During the second Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg Bumrah and Jansen was engaged in a heated war of words in a mid-pitch confrontation and the situation had to be immediately diffused by the umpires. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What happened there between Bumrah and Jansen?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsSA</a> <a href="https://t.co/Auc4F2GMop">pic.twitter.com/Auc4F2GMop</a></p> <p></p> Ashish Satyam (@AshishSatyam7) <a href="https://twitter.com/AshishSatyam7/status/1478692174233436166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Notably, Bumrah got the better of Jansen in the first inning of the third Test match as he cleaned him up post which he just stood there and gave him a stare. Jansen will soon learn that fast bowlers have a very good memory, even more so when he himself is one. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bumrah?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bumrah</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jansen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jansen</a></p> <p></p>"You need bouncers, I don't" <a href="https://t.co/8R2kbRGpWp">pic.twitter.com/8R2kbRGpWp</a> <p></p> <p></p> Hemant (@Sportscasmm) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportscasmm/status/1481254946863415302?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>South Africa were bowled out for 210, giving India a lead of 13 runs on the second day of the series decider.