Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Hong Kong vs Nepal Prediction, ACC Eastern Region T20 2020- Cricket Tips For Today’s HK vs NEP: The 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament is currently taking place from 29 February to 6 March 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, and acts as a first qualifying stage for the 2020 Asia Cup. It will be the first official men’s T20I tournament being played in Thailand. China were initially due to play in the Eastern Region tournament, but were forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhutan and Myanmar were also included in the original schedule, but later withdrew. Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal and Singapore all announced their squads for the tournament, with Aizaz Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla and Amjad Mahboob as their respective captains.

TOSS – The toss between Hong Kong vs Nepal will take place at 7:30 AM (IST).

Time: 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

My Dream11 Team

Nizakat Khan, Paras Khadka (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Scott McKechnie (WK), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Kinchit Shah (VC), Ahsan Abbasi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana

HK vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Aizaz Khan (C), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ahsan Abbasi, Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (WK), Haroon Arshed, Ehsan Khan, Waqas Barkat, Nasrulla Rana, Kyle Christie

Nepal: Paras Khadka (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohara, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pawan Sarraf, Aarif Sheikh

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Paras Khadka, Nizakat Khan

Vice-captain Options: Sandeep Lamichhane, Ehsan Khan

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Malla, Gyanendra Malla(c), Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Binod Bhandari(w), Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Bhuvan Karki

Hong Kong: Hamed Khan, Waqas Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Jamie Atkinson(w), Aizaz Khan(c), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Mohsin Khan, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Aftab Hussain

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HK Dream11 Team/ NEP Dream11 Team/ Hong Kong Dream11 Team/ Nepal Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more