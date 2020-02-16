Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Lions vs Cape Cobras Prediction, Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s HL vs CC: The 2019 20 Momentum One Day Cup is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa. It is the 39th edition of the championship, with the tournament running from 31 January to 21 March 2020. Titans are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Lions vs Cape Cobras will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Dominic Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), George Linde, Jason Smith (C), Wihan Lubbe (VC), Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso, Rory Kleinveldt

HL vs CC Probable Playing XIs

Lions: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Nicky van den Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso (c), Johannes Diseko, Wiaan Mulder

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), George Linde, Jason Smith, Rory Kleinveldt, Mihlali Mpongwana, Thando Ntini, Aviwe Mgijima, Nandre Burger

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Ryan Rickelton, Zubayr Hamza

Vice-captain Options: Wihan Lubbe, Dominic Hendricks

Squads

Cape Cobras: Pieter Malan, Hanno Kotze(w), Zubayr Hamza, Jason Smith, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt(c), Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Thando Ntini, David Bedingham, Isaac Dikgale, Tladi Bokako, Rory Kleinveldt

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wihan Lubbe, Stephen Cook, Dominic Hendricks, Aaron Phangiso(c), Beuran Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Migael Pretorius, Craig Alexander

