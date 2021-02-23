HL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s South African T20 Challenge Match 10

HL vs KTS Dream11 Tips And Prediction South African T20 Challenge

Highveld Lions vs Knights Dream11 Team Prediction South African T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HL vs KTS at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban: In the match no.10 of South African T20 Challenge tournament, Knights will take on Highveld Lions at the Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, on Tuesday. The South African T20 Challenge HL vs KTS match will start at 6 PM IST – February 23. Knights didn’t start their tournament on a positive note, as they have suffered losses in their first two matches and are placed at the bottom on the points table. They will be looking forward to getting their first win of the tournament when they take on Highveld Lions. On the other hand, Highveld Lions have won the only match they played against the Warriors and are occupyig the third spot on the points table. They will come into this match as favourites and will look to continue their winning momentum. Here is the South African T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and HL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, HL vs KTS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HL vs KTS Probable XIs South African T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Highveld Lions vs Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – South African T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The South African T20 Challenge toss between Highveld Lions and Knights will take place at 5:30 PM IST – February 23.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

HL vs KTS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Andries Gous

Batters Rassie van der Dussen (C), Pite van Biljon (vc), Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius

Bowlers Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg

HL vs KTS Probable Playing XIs

Highveld Lions: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Knights: Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws (wk), Pite van Biljon (C), Farhaan Behardien, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Wandile Makwetu, Grant Mokaena, Shaun von Berg, Alfred Mothoa.

HL vs KTS Squads

Highveld Lions: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek.

Knights: Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius.

