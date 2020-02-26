Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Lions vs Knights, Match 17 in Momentum One-Day Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s HL vs KTS in Johannesburg: In the match no. 17 of Momentum One-Day Cup 2020, Lions will square off against Knights at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday (February 26). In their four matches so far in the competition, Lions are sitting high on charts with 13 points under their belt. Their team look pretty balanced on paper with some big players in their ranks in every respective department. In batting, the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rapulana and Delano Potgieter have done an amazing job with the bat so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, in bowling Aaron Phangiso, Johannes Diseko on which Lions will bank upon due to their impressive show in the previous game with the ball.

On the other hand, Knights finally tasted their first win in the previous game against Cape Cobras. It might have helped them in gaining some momentum in the tournament. If they want to challenge Lions, their players have to replicate their previous game form successfully against the in-form side. The chances are quite high that they might manage to pull off another brilliant performance in Momentum One-Day Cup 2020.

TOSS – The toss between Lions and Knights will take place at 4.30 PM (IST).

Time 5 PM IST.

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicky van den Bergh, Ryan Rickelton (C)

Batters Raynard van Tonder, Andries Gous, Kagiso Rapulana

All-Rounders Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Jacques Snyman (VC)

Bowlers Aaron Phangiso, Tshepo Ntuli, Malusi Siboto

HL vs KTS Probable XIs

Lions: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Nicky van den Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso (C), Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo.

Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (C/wk), Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk/Patrick Kruger, Mbulelo Budaza, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman.

HL vs KTS SQUADS

Highveld Lions: Craig Alexander, Omphile Ramela, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Aaron Phangiso (C), Mangaliso Mosehle, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Stephen Cook, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger.

VKB Knights: Keegan Petersen, Ryan McLaren, Tshepo Ntuli , Shadley van Schalkwyk, Rudi Second (wk), Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Mbulelo Budaza, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Lions Dream11 Team/ Knights Dream11 Team/ HL Dream11 Team/ KTS Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.