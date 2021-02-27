HL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s South African T20 Challenge Playoff

HL vs WAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction South African T20 Challenge

Highveld Lions vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction South African T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HL vs WAR at Kingsmead Stadium, Durban: In the Playoff of South African T20 Challenge tournament, Warriors will take on Highveld Lions at the Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, on Saturday. The South African T20 Challenge HL vs WAR match will start at 6 PM IST – February 23. The last time when these two teams played against each other, the Lions got better of the Warriors. Lions will be high on confidence after their second-place finish in the points table. They have won four out of their five matches and would be eager to go into the finals. On the other hand, the Warriors’ performance has been average throughout the tournament. They have been presented with a golden chance to qualify for the finals, but it would be very difficult to beat the Lions. Here is the South African T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and HL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, HL vs WAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HL vs WAR Probable XIs South African T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Highveld Lions vs Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – South African T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The South African T20 Challenge toss between Highveld Lions and Warriors will take place at 5:30 PM IST – February 23.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

HL vs WAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile, Ryan Rickelton

Batters Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks (C), Lesiba Ngeope

All-Rounders JJ Smuts (VC), Ayabulela Gqamane

Bowlers Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Mthiwekhaya Nabe

HL vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

Highveld Lions: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Warriors: Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Lesiba Ngeope, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile (C/wk), Ayabulela Gqamane, Triston Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Lizo Makosi, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

HL vs WAR Squads

Highveld Lions: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek.

Warriors: Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk.

