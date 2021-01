HL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints: Fantasy And Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa ODD January 28, 2021 1:30 PM IST

HL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints: Fantasy And Probable XIs For Today's South Africa ODD Ja

HL vs WAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lions vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HL vs WAR in Potchefstroom: With an eye on a hat-trick of wins, Pool B toppers Lions will take on Warriors who registered their first win of the Momentum One Day Cup yesterday when they defeated Cobras by 81 runs. Lions vs Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 South Africa ODD – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HL vs WAR, Dream11 South Africa ODD, Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Lions vs Warriors One-Day match, Online Cricket Tips HL vs WAR One-Day match, Online Cricket Lions vs Warriors Dream11 South Africa ODD, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 South Africa ODD

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Lions and Warriors will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

HL vs WAR My Dream11 Team

Ryan Rickelton (captain), Mathew Breetzke (vice-captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Nicky van den Bergh, Wihan Lubbe, Dominic Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Delano Potgieter, Aaron Phangiso, Mathiwekhaya Nabe, Sisanda Magala

HL vs WAR My Probable XIs

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Aaron Phangiso, Sisanda Magala, Reeza Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh, Sisanda Magala, Eldred Hawken

Warriors: Mathew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, JJ Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ayabulela Gqamane,Stefan Tait, Glenton Stuurman, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Mathiwekhaya Nabe

HL vs WAR Full Squads

Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Rudi Second (captain), Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Marco Marais, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Glenton Stuurman, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Yaseen Vallie, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa, Tiaan van Vuuren, Stefan Tait

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (captain), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell Van Buuren, Nono Pongolo, Tladi Bokako

