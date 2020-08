HMD vs BKH Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Match August 17, 10:00 AM IST

HMD vs BKH Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Matc

HMD vs BKH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 game between Faryab Province and Nangarhar Province on August 16 (Sunday) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, Faryab Province scored 228/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Ijaz and Haji Muradi scored fifties. In reply, Nangarhar Province lost wickets at crucial intervals and were bowled out for 222 in 47.3 overs, losing by six runs. For Faryab Province, Mohammad Saleem took six wickets.

HMD vs BKH TOSS – 9:30 AM IST

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mis Ainak Cricket Ground, Khost

HMD vs BKH My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Qudratullah

Batsmen: Z Khan, Sharifulllah, A Razaq

Allrounders: A Matani(vc), R Sahak(c), A Zia, M Haleem

Bowlers: D Khan, M Hassan, B Kakar

HMD vs BKH Full Squads

HMD: Abdul Nafi, Dastgir Khan, Lutfullah, Mohammad Rasool, Hekmatullah, Abdul Hakim, Bari Kakar, Zalmai Khan, Rahimullah Sahak, Sharifullah, Qudratullah, Abdul Bari, Nazir Ahmad, Ahmad Zia

BKH: Mohammad Ibrahim, Zafar Khan, Abdul Malik-II, Farhan Zakhel, Azim Khan, Abdul Razaq, Wasim Mandozai, Ahmadullah, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Sami Salarzai, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan, Khair Mohammad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HMD Dream11 Team/ BKH Dream11 Team/ Balkh Province Dream11 Team/ Helmand Province Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more