<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2019-20 - Cricket Tips For Today's Eliminator HUR vs THU BBL 2019-20 in Hobart: In the Eliminator of the ongoing Big Bash League 2019-20, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval on Thursday (January 30). The winner of this clash will face Adelaide Strikers in The Knockout on February 1 in Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p>Hobart finished fourth in the league stage with 6 wins and seven defeats in 14 matches while one failed to produce a result. Their opponents Sydney finished a rung below at five with 6 wins and seven defeats from 14 matches with one no result. Only net run-rate separated the two sides. Promises to be a thrilling contest. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:40 PM(IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 2:10 PM IST.</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Matthew Wade (captain), Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Mac Wright, Chris Morris, D'Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Brendon Doggett, Scott Boland, Arjun Nair <p></p><h2>HUR vs THU SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Hobart Hurricanes:</strong> Matthew Wade (captain), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sydney Thunder:</strong> Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Liam Bowe, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu <p></p><h3>Check Dream11 Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ THU Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h3>