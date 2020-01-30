Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Eliminator HUR vs THU BBL 2019-20 in Hobart: In the Eliminator of the ongoing Big Bash League 2019-20, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval on Thursday (January 30). The winner of this clash will face Adelaide Strikers in The Knockout on February 1 in Adelaide.

Hobart finished fourth in the league stage with 6 wins and seven defeats in 14 matches while one failed to produce a result. Their opponents Sydney finished a rung below at five with 6 wins and seven defeats from 14 matches with one no result. Only net run-rate separated the two sides. Promises to be a thrilling contest.

TOSS – The toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:40 PM(IST).

Time: 2:10 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade (captain), Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Mac Wright, Chris Morris, D’Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Brendon Doggett, Scott Boland, Arjun Nair

HUR vs THU SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (captain), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Macalister Wright, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Liam Bowe, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu

