Hockey World Cup 2023: ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probab

My Dream11 Team England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs IND: Best players list of England vs India, England Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between England & India will take place at 6:55 PM IST

Start Time: 15 January, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium

ENG vs IND My Dream11 Team

Oliver Payne, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, James Albery, Nick Park, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Phil Roper, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, and Mandeep Singh

ENG vs IND Probable XI

England(ENG): Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, James Albery, Zachary Wallace, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan, Nicholas Park, David Goodfield, Liam Ansell, and David Ames.

India(IND): RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh.