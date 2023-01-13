Hockey World Cup 2023: Here’s A Look At Teams Who Start As Favourites

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The 15th Men's Hockey World Cup has unfolded its wings and is all set to begin on January 13, 2023 in Odisha, India. It is the first time in history that a country will be hosting the Hockey World Cup for two consecutive editions. <p></p> <p></p>Let us look at the potential favourites who have the potential to lift the Hocket World Cup 2023 trophy: <p></p><h2><strong>India</strong></h2> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>Indian Hockey Team with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik <p></p> <p></p>Harmanpreet Singh-led hosts are the obvious favourites to win the Hockey World Cup this time. After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, the Indian hockey team's morale is at an all-time high, thanks to the hosts' bronze medal finish at the Summer Olympics, followed by a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games last year. Another advantage for the Indian side is that they are playing at home and will be getting overwhelming support. India is placed in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales. <p></p> <p></p><strong>The Netherlands</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Netherland Men's Hockey team after winning the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup <p></p> <p></p>The three-time World Cup champions are undeniably one of the strongest bidders for the World Cup trophy. Currently ranked third in the world rankings, the Dutch side will surely put up a strong fight in the competition. The Dutch are placed in Pool C alongside Chile, Malaysia, and New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Australia Men's Hockey team after arrival in India for World Cup 2023 <p></p> <p></p>Currently ranked first in the world in hockey, Australia will fancy their chances this time around. Australia, having defeated India 4-1 in a recent hockey test series, will look forward to continue their winning momentum in the World Cup as well. Australia is placed in Group A alongside Argentina, France, and South Africa. <p></p><h2><strong>Germany</strong></h2> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The winners of the 2002 and 2006 World Cup, the German side will always remain a strong contender to lift the trophy. They are currently ranked fifth in the men's hockey team rankings and are in Pool B with the defending champions, Belgium, South Korea, and Japan. <p></p><h2><strong>Belgium </strong></h2> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Belgium, just on the basis of their current form, will fancy their chances of winning back to back titles. Currenty ranked World No. 2, they will eyeing a top podium finish once again. Belgium is placed in Pool B alongside Germany, South Korea, and Japan.