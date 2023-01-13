Hockey World Cup 2023: Here’s Why Pakistan Are Not A Part Of The Event

New Delhi: Pakistan is the most ‘successful’ team in the history of Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Men in Green has lifted the World Cup trophy four times. Even after being one of the best in the sport, Pakistan is not taking part in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. Hockey World Cup is taking place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. A total of 16 teams will take part in this year’s megaevent.

India and Pakistan have played some iconic matches against each other for more than seven decades. But this year we won’t be able to watch this iconic game, since Pakistan is not a part of Hockey World Cup squad this year, here is the reason why:

Pakistan will not play in the 2023 Hockey World Cup because they have shockingly failed to qualify for the megaevent. The world’s 17th-ranked team, which won the record number of four World Cup titles with the last one coming in 1994, failed to make the cut, and that’s why they won’t be featuring in this year’s tournament.

For World Cup qualification, Pakistan needed to finish in the top four of the 2022 Asia Cup (May 23- May1) in Jakarta, which they failed and finished third among four teams in Pool A, which confirmed their absence from the World Cup.

This year’s edition is not the first time Pakistan has missed the mega-event. They did not appear in the 2014 edition either, which was held in The Hague.