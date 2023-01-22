Breaking News

    Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Crossover Match, At Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

    Updated: January 22, 2023 1:09 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    My Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 2023: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Hockey World Cup 2023 Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between India vs New Zealand will take place at 06:55 PM IST Start Time: 22 January, 07:00 PM IST Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar   IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team Dominic Dixon, Amit Rohidas(c), Harmanpreet Singh, Kane Russell(vc), Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Mandeep Singh, Sam Lane   IND vs NZ Probable XI India(IND): RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh   New Zealand(NZ): Dominic Dixon, Kane Russell, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Simon Child, Sam Lane, Nick Ross, Sean Findlay, Kim Kingstone, Simon Yorston, Blair Tarrant   Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

