Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Wales: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Pool D Match, At Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

My Dream11 Team India vs Wales Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs WAL: Best players list of India vs Wales, India Dream11 Team Player List, Wales Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: 6:55 PM START TIME: 7:00 PM VENUE: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar IND vs WAL My Dream 11 Team Harmanpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh (VC), Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Gareth Furlong, Ioan Wall, Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Jacob Draper IND vs WAL Probable XI India Probable XI: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh Wales Probable XI: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (gk), Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser, Rupert Shipperley, James Carson, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Gareth Furlong, Luke Hawker (c)