Hockey World Cup 2023: India To Face New Zealand For A Spot In Last 8 After 4-2 Win vs Wales

The Indian hockey team beat Wales 4-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in another thrilling game in the FIFA Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

The hosts established a firm grip on the game from the very beginning, all thanks to Shamsher, who scored in the second quarter of the game. Aakashdeep then doubled the lead in the third quarter with a spectacular field goal.

The Welsh side made a stunning comeback as they scored twice in the third quarter and levelled the game, making it difficult for the Indian side to mark a win.

However, it was Arjuna Award winner Aakashdeep who came to the Indian side's rescue once more, scoring another classic goal to restore India's lead. A goal by Harmanpreet in the final quarter doubled India's lead and sealed the win for the team.

Despite this win, the Indian side will not be able to make it to the qualifier spot directly as they finished second in pool D below England, who finished at the top.

India will play against New Zealand, which finished third in Pool C. The match will be decisive in determining a qualifier spot.