Top 3 Countries To Win Most Number Of Hockey WC Title

New Delhi: After more than four years owing the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup has returned to Odisha starting from Friday at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium. Sixteen countries, divided into four groups, are participating in the event. The group winners qualify directly for the quarter finals, while the runners-up and third placed nations have to fight it out to clinch the remaining spots.

The men’s hockey World Cup was the first one to start with the inaugural edition held in Barcelona, Spain, in 1971. Incidentally, the 1971 event was originally slated to be held in Pakistan but was later shifted to Spain because of political conflict in Asia at that point of time. Here are the top 3 countries who lifted the Hockey World Cup trophy most number of times in history.

Pakistan: One of the best in the world, Pakistan has won most number of World Cup titles. The 4 time world champions won the first ever World Cup in 1971 against Spain in Barcelona. Pakistan lifted the trophy in two consecutive World Cup years 1978 and 1982 respectively. In 1994, the men in green won their last Trophy defeating Netherlands. The game ended in a draw 1-1 but Pak stole the show in shoot out and won the title (4-3). Unfortunately Pakistan failed to qualify for 2023 World Cup edition.

Netherlands: Giving a tough competition almost every year, Netherlands has played World Cup finals 7 times. Three-time World champions The Netherlands are third in rankings and are among the favourites. In 1973 the Dutch defeated India in their home ground. After 17 years long struggle Netherlands once again became ‘World Champion’ in 1990. They lifted their last trophy in 1998, they defeated Spain in their home ground again.

Germany/ Australia: Both Germany and Australia are two times World Champions. Infact In 2002, 2006 and 2010, both the teams played World Cup finals against each other. Germany defeated Australia in 2002 and 2006 to win the World Cup title. The next two World Cup years were lucky for Australia when they defeated Germany and Netherland respectively.