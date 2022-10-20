New Delhi: Things got tense between BCCI and PCB following the statement from ACC President Jay Shah regarding next year’s Asia Cups venue. Jay Shah in a recent statement said that India won’t be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and the tournament would be shifted to a neutral venue.

PCB released an official statement in response to it and wrote “The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr. Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.”

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” PCB added and hinted towards boycotting ICC events set to held in India including the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Many Pakistani former cricketers have put forward in their matter and players like Kamran Akmal have supported the PCB’s stand to boycott traveling to India for the 2023 World Cup. Akmal even said that Pakistan should completely stop playing against India be it on any level.

During a recent press conference, Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur opened up on the matter and said “All teams who qualify for (World Cup) are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated to (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete”

“It’s a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players’ safety and security is an important matter,” Anurag Thakur added.

Safety threat has always loomed over teams touring Pakistan, due to which teams have canceled scheduled tours a lot of times. Therefore, India’s concern for their player’s safety is not invalid