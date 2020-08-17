Tributes continue to pour in for former India captain MS Dhoni who on Saturday evening announced his retirement from international cricket, thus bringing an end to a storied 15-year career.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA from Bhopal PC Sharma has demanded that the legendary cricket should be conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

For establishing Indian cricket team as a world-beater, India’s jewel MS Dhoni should be honoured with Bharat Ratna, Sharma had said via his Twitter account on Sunday morning.

Talking to news agency PTI, Sharma reiterated has demand for conferring Dhoni with the award. “MS Dhoni has lifted the country’s name high in cricket. So he should be conferred with the highest civilian honour,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

Having not played a single competitive game since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 ODI World Cup, rumours around Dhoni’s retirement were popping up every now and then.

The 39-year-old ended speculations on his India future on Saturday with a slideshow of his memorable moments in international cricket set to the song ‘Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” he wrote.

Dhoni retires with truckloads of runs in international career and a being the only captain to have won all the major ICC trophies including the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Besides, he took India to the top spot in Test rankings for the first time in their history.

He scored 17,266 runs across formats including 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries.

He excelled behind the stumps as well with his lightning glovework second to none. He took 634 catches and effected 195 stumpings.

Dhoni, though, will continue to play in the Indian Premier League where he captains Chennai Super Kings.

He will next be seen in action from September 19 onwards when the 13th season of IPL is scheduled to get underway in the UAE.