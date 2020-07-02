Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has urged the team to not settle for a draw but go for victory in their upcoming series against England. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan will take on England in a series involving three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September, after the completion of West Indies' three-Test series against the 'The Three Lions' starting July 8. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar has advised the Pakistan team to go into the series with a positive frame of mind and belief that they can beat the mighty England team in their own backyard. <p></p> <p></p>"I want to see players' (COVID-19) test negative but want their mindset to be positive. Pakistan needs to play really good cricket," Akhtar said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. <p></p> <p></p>"There is no cricket going on across the world and Pakistan will get to play against England. Before that West Indies is playing against them. <p></p> <p></p>"I hope the team is able to assess the situation better in England and come up with a solid team combination," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar also trained his guns towards former Pakistani batsmen and said they faltered many-a-times in England when they could have gone on to win matches. He also urged Azhar Ali's troops to go for the win and not settle for a draw. <p></p> <p></p>"I pray to god that Pakistan won't try to just draw the series there. In the past, we could have won many games in England but I feel the mindset of the batsmen just wasn't there," Akhtar said. <p></p> <p></p>"I just hope they come up with a good combination out of the squad that have traveled to England," the former Pakistani speedster added. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)