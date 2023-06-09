Hotstar To Livestream ODI World Cup And Asia Cup Matches For Free
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023 will be available for free on livestream on mobile devices.
New Delhi: The Asia Cup and One-Day International Cricket World Cup are going to take place later this year. The good news for the fans is that Disney+ Hotstar will stream them for free on mobile devices, but it is very unlikely given the number of TV channels on Star Sports Network.
Following IPL 2023's record-breaking viewership, Disney+ Hotstar has decided to remove the paywall for their mobile subscribers for these two events. With this, the business claims that more than 540 million mobile subscribers in India will now have free access to the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup.
According to the official release, the decision to make Disney+ Hotstar free is aimed at 'democratizing the game of cricket'.
"Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system," said Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar.
Jiocineam and Disney Plus are in a viewership competition. On the one hand, JioCinema had allowed the TV apps to also free stream the matches; on the other hand, Disney+ Star is only going to allow mobile phone users that access their apps to stream the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023 for free.
India against Australia in World Test Championship
India and Australia are currently engaged in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval in London. Australian stars Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121 helped the Baggy Greens post 469 in the first inning. In fact, Aussie bowling left India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps. Currently, Australia is leading by 318 runs.
