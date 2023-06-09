Hotstar To Livestream ODI World Cup And Asia Cup Matches For Free

New Delhi: The Asia Cup and One-Day International Cricket World Cup are going to take place later this year. The good news for the fans is that Disney+ Hotstar will stream them for free on mobile devices, but it is very unlikely given the number of TV channels on Star Sports Network.

Following IPL 2023's record-breaking viewership, Disney+ Hotstar has decided to remove the paywall for their mobile subscribers for these two events. With this, the business claims that more than 540 million mobile subscribers in India will now have free access to the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup.

According to the official release, the decision to make Disney+ Hotstar free is aimed at 'democratizing the game of cricket'.

"Disney+ Hotstar has remained at the forefront of the rapidly evolving OTT industry in India and the various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience has allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system," said Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar.