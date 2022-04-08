<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Apart from Kolkata Knight Riders, if there is one team that has impressed - it has to be the IPL debutantes - Lucknow Super Giants. In four matches, they now have three wins and are in the second spot in the leaders board. After their win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday, which ensured the KL Rahul side register a hattrick of wins - the team celebrated like there was no tomorrow. <p></p> <p></p>The video features Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and other players singing and shaking their legs in the dressing room after the victory against the Delhi Capitals. LSG social media handles shared the video and captioned it as: "Just listen to our phsyio James Pipe getting the lads to sing "Sweet Super Giants" after another good win!!! Feel the energy &#x270c;&#x1f3fd;&#x1f44d;&#x1f3fd;&#x1f64c;&#x1f3fd;#AbApniBaariHai&#x1f4aa;#IPL2022 &#x1f3c6; #bhaukaalmachadenge #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcD_c1TBdlB/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcD_c1TBdlB/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Surely, they are learning the tricks of IPL quickly. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;