Mumbai: Apart from Kolkata Knight Riders, if there is one team that has impressed – it has to be the IPL debutantes – Lucknow Super Giants. In four matches, they now have three wins and are in the second spot in the leaders board. After their win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday, which ensured the KL Rahul side register a hattrick of wins – the team celebrated like there was no tomorrow.

The video features Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and other players singing and shaking their legs in the dressing room after the victory against the Delhi Capitals. LSG social media handles shared the video and captioned it as: “Just listen to our phsyio James Pipe getting the lads to sing “Sweet Super Giants” after another good win!!! Feel the energy ✌🏽👍🏽🙌🏽#AbApniBaariHai💪#IPL2022 🏆 #bhaukaalmachadenge #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh.”

Surely, they are learning the tricks of IPL quickly.