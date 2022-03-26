Mumbai: 2008 was a special year for Rajasthan Royals for obvious reasons and the credit goes to Shane Warne. It was Warne’s tactical brilliance that helped a rag-tag Royals win the inaugural edition. Two players who were the key for the Royals in their campaign were Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan. More than a decade after that win, ex-Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has recalled and incident when Warne punished Jadeja and Pathan for turning up late.

“Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja arrived a bit late for the team bus. He (Warne) didn’t say anything (at that time). Even I was a bit late, he didn’t say anything to me because I joined the team a little late,” Akmal said on Sports Yaari’s ‘Tribute to Shane Warne IPL Documentary’.

Akmal further added that Warne made Jadeja and Pathan walk on foot to the team hotel.

“So, we were done with practice and we left the stadium. When we were returning, he asked the driver to stop the bus. Then he turned towards the two and said ‘come on foot’,” Akmal added.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has been made the captain of Chennai Super Kings for the 2022 season after MS Dhoni stepped down as the leader of the side. CSK take on KKR in the IPL 2022 season opener today and eyes would be on the new CSK skipper to see if he can get things off to a winning start.

It is expected to be a cracker between the two 2021 finalists at the Wankhede stadium.