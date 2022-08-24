How To Book Tickets For Asia Cup 2022 Online? Ticket Price, Booking Procedure – Full Details Explained

Dubai: The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is all set to commence on August 27 with a game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The match will be followed by a mouthwatering encounter between India and Pakistan on August 28. The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in a round-robin format with six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and a qualifying team are placed in Group A while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are clubbed in Group B. The top two teams from each group will move to the Super 4s. The teams will play each other in Super 4s once for a place in the final.

How to book tickets for Asia Cup 2022?

The Asia Cup was initially was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka but was shifted to UAE due to political crisis. The tickets for the Dubai matches went live for sale on August 23. Here is how you can book tickets for the Asia Cup 2022.

Step 1: First of All, Login to Asia Cup Official Ticket partner website platinumlist to book Asia Cup Tickets at Sharjah and Dubai Stadium. This is the Best possible ways to buy online tickets for Asia Cup in UAE.

Step 2: Sign up using your Google account or Email.

Step 3: Enter your Mobile number with country code.

Step 4: You will be redirected back to the homepage respective to your selection.

Step 5: Choose your Asia Cup 2022 Match Venue / Stadium Dubai or Sharjah.

Step 6: Choose the Asia Cup date, time & Match of your preference & Click on SELECT on the Stadium Blue Print.

Step 7: Choose your ticket category and select the seats / package.

Step 8: Click on Payment to make the payment.

Step 9: Print the ticket or check your email to receiver your Asia Cup 2022 Match Ticket in UAE.

Step 10: Go ahead to proceed to stadium to Enjoy the Match `

Asia Cup 2022 Ticket Price

Category Stand Price Additional Info Number of tickets Tickets North West Stand 21.05 USD None Max 4 North East Stand 21.05 USD None Max 4 East Stand 28.07 USD None Max 4 West Stand 35.08 USD None Max 4 Hospitality Tickets Gold Pavilion 84.20 USD This category includes Tickets along with Buffet Food. Max 4 Diamond Pavilion 112.26 USD This category includes Tickets along with Buffet Food. Max 4 Platinum Pavilion 168.39 USD This category includes Tickets along with Buffet Food. Max 4 Royal Lounge 420.98 USD This category includes Tickets along with Buffet Food. Max 4 Boxes Individual Ticket East VIP Box 3 Individual Ticket 294.69 USD This offer contains a Ticket for 1 person. Max 4 Boxes East VIP Box 5 5,893.80 USD This offer contains a capacity of 20 pax. Max 1(Package) West VIP Box 6 7,367.25 USD This offer contains a capacity of 25 pax. Max 1(Package)

When and Where To Watch Asia Cup 2022 And Live Streaming Details

India – Star Sports Network. You can watch live streaming on Disney Hotstar.

Pakistan – PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

Bangladesh – Gazi TV

Afghanistan – Ariana TV

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sports

South Africa – SuperSport network

USA – Willow TV

United Kingdom – Sky Sports

Middle East – OSN Sports Cricket

Asia Cup 2022 All Team Squads

India Asia Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

Pakistan Asia Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Sri Lanka Asia Cup squad

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhanushaka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Banuka Rajapaksha, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffery Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanindu Fernando and Kasun Rajitha.

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Asia Cup squad

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

Reserves: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf