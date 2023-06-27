New Delhi: The ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with England taking on New Zealand. Host India will play their first match on October 8 against Australia in Chennai before taking on Afghanistan on October 11. The highly anticipated game against Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.
How To Book Tickets For IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium On October 15?
The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match at narendra modi stadium on October 15 will be available for sale on the ICC website, Bookmyshow and Paytm.
How To Book Tickets For IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Clash At The Narendra Modi Stadium
More than 1 lakh people will be keen to get into the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the epic battle between two arch-rivals. The tickets have not been put on sale so far but it should be up anytime soon. There will be limited offline sales for the tickets and fans will have to switch to digital modes to buy the tickets. It won't be easy as a big game like IND vs PAK will see tickets being sold out in a flash. However, lucky customers can try their luck on many ticket-selling platforms like Paytm and Book My Show. Along with the aforementioned platforms, tickets will be available for purchase on ICC's websites.
Cricket World Cup 2023 India Schedule
Apart from matches against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, India will play Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune, New Zealand on October 22 in Dharmasala, England on October 29 in Lucknow, South Africa in Kolkata on November 5 along with matches against two qualifier teams on November 2 and November 11.
|8th Oct 2023
|vs Australia
|Chennai
|11th Oct 2023
|vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|15th Oct 2023
|vs Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|19th Oct 2023
|vs Bangladesh
|Pune
|22nd Oct 2023
|vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|29th Oct 2023
|vs England
|Lucknow
|2nd Nov 2023
|vs Qualifier
|Mumbai
|5th Nov 2023
|vs South Africa
|Kolkata
|11th Nov 2023
|vs Qualifier
|Bengaluru
COMMENTS