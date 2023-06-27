New Delhi : The ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with England taking on New Zealand. Host India will play their first match on October 8 against Australia in Chennai before taking on Afghanistan on October 11. The highly anticipated game against Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

How To Book Tickets For IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Clash At The Narendra Modi Stadium

More than 1 lakh people will be keen to get into the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the epic battle between two arch-rivals. The tickets have not been put on sale so far but it should be up anytime soon. There will be limited offline sales for the tickets and fans will have to switch to digital modes to buy the tickets. It won't be easy as a big game like IND vs PAK will see tickets being sold out in a flash. However, lucky customers can try their luck on many ticket-selling platforms like Paytm and Book My Show. Along with the aforementioned platforms, tickets will be available for purchase on ICC's websites.