Team India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar revealed how the management made a plan to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Virat Kohli's late-night phone call. The visitors suffered a humiliating defeat in the opening Test match at Adelaide Oval as India also registered their lowest ever score in Test cricket history -36 in the second innings. <p></p> <p></p>After the first Test, many cricket critics predicted a whitewash for the Indian team with Kohli leaving the team on paternity leave. However, Ajinkya Rahane took over the charge of the team and led them to a victory in Boxing Day Test which boosted the morale of the team as they continued the momentum and scripted a historic 2-1 series win. <p></p> <p></p>Sridhar said Kohli texted him late night after the Adelaide drubbing and as the Missin Melbourne began with him and the team management's meeting. <p></p> <p></p>"It was midnight, around 12.30 am, the night we lost the Adelaide Test. Virat Kohli messaged me: 'What are you doing?' I was shocked. I thought why is he messaging at this time? I told him head coach (Ravi Shastri), myself, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour are sitting together. He said, 'I'll also join you'. I said, 'no problem, come over.' <p></p> <p></p>"He came there and all of us started discussing. That's where 'Mission Melbourne' began. Shastri made a point there, 'This 36, wear it like a badge! This 36 is what will make this team great'," Sridhar said. <p></p> <p></p>He also talked about the decision to replace Kohli with Ravindra Jadeja in the Boxing Day clash which turned out to be a masterstroke for them. <p></p> <p></p>"We were slightly confused but then we started talking about the decisions we'd have to take. Virat called Ajinkya the next morning and we had a very good discussion. After a 36 all-out, usually, teams would strengthen their batting. But Ravi Shastri, Virat, and Ajinkya decided to strengthen the bowling. That's how we replaced Virat with Ravindra Jadeja, and it was a masterstroke," concluded Sridhar.