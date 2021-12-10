Mumbai: On Wednesday, the Indian board announced Rohit Sharma as the captain for the ODIs. While the decision was on the cards after Virat Kohli decided to step down as the T20I captain and Rohit took over. But, multiple sources suggest that Kohli was reluctant. But all said and done, is it the right call for the Indian cricket team? A question only time will answer.

The expectations would be high from Rohit because Kohli – who has a 70 per cent win record in ODIs since 2017 – has not done much wrong as the ODI skipper of Team India. The only thing Kohli could not do is win an ICC title for India.

How will Rohit be different as captain compared to Kohli:

Backing His Men: Unlike Kohli – who has a reputation of chopping and changing a lot, Rohit would be more patient with his players and look to give them longer runs. Rohit has shaped Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya at the Mumbai Indians and the same would be expected of him now. On most occasions, when Rohit stood in as the interim skipper – he was provided with younger players. Even then, he brought the best out of them.

Clarity in Communication: Communication is very important in every walk of life, more so in a team sport like cricket. With Rohit, that is something that can be expected. Time and again, reports have hinted that Kohli was not good at that. Rohit on the other hand has already spoken of transparency. That will also provide players with a sense of security. For example, if a player is not picked in the XI – the individual should know the reason.