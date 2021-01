HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Wednesday’s Indian Women’s Other T20 Match 6 January 6, 2021 1:30 PM IST

HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Wednesday’s Indian Women’s

HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Women’s Other T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HRN-W vs SHN-W in Bengaluru: Heron Sports will lock horns with Sheen Sports in what will be the sixth match of the Nippon Cup 2021. Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Indian Women’s Other T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of HRN-W vs SHN-W, Dream11 Indian Women’s Other T20, Heron Sports Dream11 Team Player List, Sheen Sports Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports T20 match, Online Cricket Tips HRN-W vs SHN-W T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Indian Women’s Other T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Indian Women’s Other T20

TOSS: The Indian Women’s Other T20 match toss between Heron Sports and Sheen Sports will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bengaluru

HRN-W vs SHN-W My Dream11 Team

Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Divya Gnanananda (vice-captai), Sanjana Batni, Ayushi Soni, Simren Henry, Minu Mani, Deepti Sharma, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel

HRN-W vs SHN-W Full Squads

Heron Sports: Divya Gnanananda, Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni, Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Sheen Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Ellutla Padmaja, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Vrinda Dinesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Nirmitha, Krishika Reddy, Jahnavi, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Ananya Subash, Saloni

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HRN-W Dream11 Team/ SHN-W Dream11 Team/ Heron Sports Dream11 Player List/ Sheen Sports Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Indian Women’s Other T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.